Weather - Wind and clouds: gray skies over Berlin and Brandenburg

Christmas Day will be windy and cloudy in Berlin and Brandenburg. According to the German Weather Service on Monday, it will be mostly dry from midday. It may only rain from the Elbe-Elster district to Lower Lusatia during the course of the day. In the north of Brandenburg, however, it may clear up a little from Prignitz to Uckermark. With highs of a very mild ten to twelve degrees, a fresh and sometimes gusty wind will blow - it may even get stormy locally.

On Tuesday night, temperatures will drop to between nine and six degrees. On Boxing Day, the weather will remain mixed with clouds, some rain, brief clearings and gusts of wind. It will be just as mild as the day before - the DWD expects between nine and twelve degrees.

Source: www.stern.de