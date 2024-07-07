Performances of the top favorites - Wimbledon: Semi-final duel between Sinner and Alcaraz draws closer

The exciting Wimbledon semifinal match between defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and Australian Open Champion Jannik Sinner is getting closer. Both title contenders reached the quarterfinals at the most important grass-court tennis tournament in the world and are now each only one win away from facing each other directly.

Last year's champion Alcaraz had more issues in his London eighth-final. After losing the next set, the Spaniard secured himself in an entertaining match against a strong-playing Frenchman Ugo Humbert with a 6:3, 6:4, 1:6, 7:5 score. Sinner ended the winning streak of American Ben Shelton and won with 6:2, 6:4, 7:6 (11:9).

For the second time, Alcaraz is in Wimbledon's round of 16 and is one step closer to defending his title. "I felt great today, I think I played at a high level," said Alcaraz, who triumphed in the final against Serbian top star Novak Djokovic last year.

Left-hander Humbert presented challenges to Alcaraz under the closed roof in rainy London. At one point, the Spanish number three lost four consecutive service games. It took Alcaraz nearly three hours to secure the quarterfinals with a win against the Halle champion of 2021.

Alcaraz lands on the grass and wins the point

An intriguing point win helped Alcaraz secure the second round: In the middle of a rally, he landed on the grass but quickly got back up and won the point in the end. "Incredible," is what he would have probably said if he had to comment on the point, thought Alcaraz.

To reach the semifinals, Alcaraz must overcome American Tommy Paul or his Spanish compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut. Sinner faces Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov or Russian former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev.

Few tennis matches on the outer courts

Once again on a rainy Wimbledon day, the matches on the outer courts began with significant delay and were interrupted shortly thereafter. By mid-afternoon, only two doubles matches had been completed on the uncovered courts.

