Heiner Wilmer, Bishop of Hildesheim, speaks at an event. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Bishop - Wilmer: Forward hate mail to the public prosecutor's office

The Catholic bishop of the diocese of Hildesheim, Heiner Wilmer, laments a decreasing willingness to listen to others. "Many people are more irritable than before and more easily outraged," said Wilmer in an interview with the Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung (Thursday). "I myself receive - in addition to all justified and legitimate criticism of the church - downright hate mail, some of which I also forward to the public prosecutor's office." On social media in particular, it is often only a short distance from outrage to hatred. He sees one explanation for this in a large number of crises. "Many people wonder whether their children will still have a good life," he said.

