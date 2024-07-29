- Williams to Sainz, Mick Schumacher to the odds.

Carlos Sainz will drive for the British traditional team Williams in Formula 1 from next year. The 29-year-old Spaniard, who has to make way for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes at Ferrari after this season, has signed a contract with the team from Grove until the end of 2026 - with options for an extension. Williams announced this one day after the last race before the summer break in the motorsport kingdom.

Sainz was also a candidate for a regular seat at other teams - like Mercedes. "It's no secret that the driver market this year is exceptionally complex for various reasons. Therefore, it took a bit of time to announce the decision," said Sainz.

Sainz will drive alongside Thai driver Alex Albon (28) from next season, who is long-term contracted to Williams. At Williams, the unsuccessful and much-criticized American driver Logan Sargeant is making way for Sainz.

Where could Mick Schumacher end up?

For Mick Schumacher, who is Mercedes' reserve driver and works for Alpine in the endurance program, a potential seat for the coming season has fallen away. Not many regular cockpits remain for the 25-year-old. Sauber, which will become Audi's works team in 2026, has not yet announced its second driver alongside Nico Hülkenberg (Haas). Alpine has so far only confirmed Pierre Gasly from France.

A promotion at Mercedes as the future teammate of George Russell is unlikely. The gap left by Hamilton's departure could be filled by youngster Kimi Antonelli (17), who is currently racing in Formula 2.

Victories are moving further away for Sainz

For Sainz, Williams is a step back, but a seat at a top team was not available for him. With Ferrari, he can still fight for victories and podium places, but with the Britons under team principal James Vowles, it's mainly about rebuilding with an eye on the 2026 season for the three-time Grand Prix winner from Madrid.

Hope is also placed on a powerful Mercedes engine for the start of a new Formula 1 era. With the rule revolution in 2026, among other things, the electric share of the hybrid powertrains will increase to up to 50 percent, and the internal combustion engines must be operated entirely with sustainable fuel.

Sainz was considering a seat at Mercedes, but ultimately chose Williams instead. When asked about the delay in announcing his decision, Sainz replied, "- What? The driver market this year is complex, which is why it took a bit of time to make a decision."

Read also: