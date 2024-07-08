Hollywood star - Willem Dafoe Artistic Director of the Theater Biennale

Willem Dafoe, the Hollywood star, will be the new artistic director of the Venice Theater Biennale. The 68-year-old will carry out the role in 2025 and 2026, according to the festival's press office. Dafoe, known for films like "Poor Things" and "Spider-Man," began his career in the theater.

"I was surprised and then happy to be asked," Dafoe was quoted as saying. "I'm clear that I'm known as a film actor, but I was born in the theater, the theater educated me and gave me momentum. I'm a theatrical animal. I'm an actor. The theater taught me something about art and life."

Dafoe is reported to have acted in the theater since childhood. He also started a study of theater sciences at the University of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, which he later dropped out of. In 1977, he founded the experimental theater group "Wooster Group."

