Will the New York Yankees bounce back from their close defeat in World Series Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2?

Impossibly, this series seemed set to falter under the intense expectation building up to it or become yet another significant chapter in the 83-year-old feud between these two legendary baseball teams in the World Series. But, with a thundering swing of the bat on Friday, Freddie Freeman defied all odds and expectations in Game 1, smashing the first-ever walk-off grand slam in a World Series while his Dodgers trailed 3-2 in the bottom of the 10th inning and were running out of time. Dodger Stadium erupted in wild cheers as Freeman jogged around the bases, securing a 6-3 win for his team.

Just a day later, the Yankees are left to pick up the pieces after suffering a heartbreaking loss in the final moments of Game 1 and are gearing up to face the Dodgers once again for Game 2 on Saturday evening on their home turf.

For the Dodgers, Game 2 is their opportunity to assert their dominance over the series, riding the wave of confidence before heading to New York for the next two matches.

“Winning the first game is a massive advantage,” Freeman said after the game.

The Dodgers now stand just three victories away from clinching the World Series title, a feat that historically has persisted in 121 of 191 instances (65%) for teams who have won Game 1. Since 1995, that statistic jumps to 23 victories out of 29 times (79%) and, in the current 2-3-2 format, teams who capture Game 1 at home have gone on to win the series 68 times in 101 occasions (67%).

However, the Yankees remain hopeful ahead of Game 2.

“We played a great game against that exceptional team,” Yankees left fielder Alex Verdugo said following their defeat, as reported by MLB.com. “Even though the result didn’t pan out, we’re two of the top teams in the game, so we’ll enter Game 2 with our heads held high, with conviction, and play like we always do.”

Both teams boast star-studded lineups, with the Yankees relying on players like Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Giancarlo Stanton to pull off miraculous outcomes, much like Freeman did for the Dodgers.

The strategy for the Yankees' bullpen will come under intense scrutiny in Game 2 after manager Aaron Boone's decision to bring in Nestor Cortes to challenge the Dodgers' left-handed duo of Ohtani and Freeman in the bottom of the 10th inning. Though Cortes had been sidelined with a left elbow flexor strain since September 18, Boone introduced him into the fray to face off against the Dodgers' left-handed hitters.

“If I hadn’t been prepared enough or in good enough shape, I wouldn’t have done it,” Cortes shared post-game, as reported by MLB.com. “If they hadn’t given me the go-ahead, I wouldn’t have been allowed either. I’m in a good position, and I’ll get another chance. We need to win four games in this Series. It was within our grasp, but we’ll bounce back stronger tomorrow.”

Carlos Rodón will take the mound for the Yankees in Game 2, tasked with neutralizing the Dodgers' offense, while Yoshinobu Yamamoto hopes to replicate his outstanding pitching performance against the Yankees in June.

How to watch and full schedule

Every game of this best-of-seven series will be aired on Fox in the United States, with each contest kicking off at 8:08 p.m. ET.

Here's the detailed schedule:

Game 2: Saturday, October 26 – New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers from Dodger Stadium, 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 3: Monday, October 28 – Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees from Yankee Stadium, 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 4: Tuesday, October 29 – Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees from Yankee Stadium, 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 5: *Wednesday, October 30 – Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees from Yankee Stadium, 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 6: *Friday, November 1 – New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers from Dodger Stadium, 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 7: *Saturday, November 2 – New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers from Dodger Stadium, 8:08 p.m. ET

**if necessary

The Yankees need to regroup after their heartbreaking loss in the World Series Game 1 and aim to turn things around in Game 2. The sport of baseball continues to captivate fans, with both teams showcasing star-studded lineups.

Read also: