"LOL: Last One Laughing" - Will Otto Waalkes take part in the next season?

After the Christmas special is before the next big news: something is happening in the "LOL: Last One Laughing" universe. Allegedly, comedy veteran Otto Waalkes (75) will be part of the next season, as "Bild" has exclusively learned.

Filming for the fifth season has already been completed. It should be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video at Easter.

So far, however, the information surrounding Otto is only speculation - in which Amazon does not wish to be involved, according to a request from "Bild".

"LOL: Last One Laughing" has a top-class cast

The show is known for its high-caliber cast of comedians. For example, Anke Engelke (58), Kurt Krömer (49), Bastian Pastewka (51) and Carolin Kebekus (43) have appeared several times on the show hosted by Michael Bully Herbig (55). The famous East Frisian is therefore likely to make it even harder for the candidates not to laugh at the end of March.

The first season of the German edition of "LOL" was released in April 2021 and is an adaptation of an originally Japanese format. The concept: the comedians are locked in a room together for several hours where they try to make each other laugh. Anyone who laughs three times or grins is eliminated.

The adaptation was so popular that three more seasons followed within two years and a Christmas special was recently added. In 2022, it also won the German Television Award in the "Best Comedy/Late Night" category.

