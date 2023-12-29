Felix von Jascheroff in the jungle camp - Will he take the crown for his "GZSZ" family?

When the TV jungle calls again on January 19, Felix von Jascheroff (41) will also be there. The "Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten" star is apparently already full of anticipation and has announced that he wants to secure the jungle crown for his family from the RTL daily in the new "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" season.

"Yes, my friends and fellow sympathizers, the time has come, the jungle is calling for me," the actor wrote on Instagram. "I'm ready and ready to face the trials." He asks his fans to accompany him on his journey and support him, "after all, we want to bring the crown to our 'GZSZ' family".

Accordingly, the actor also receives direct support. "We're rocking it together", "Fingers crossed" and "You've already got my vote" are just some of the comments.

These stars are also moving into the jungle camp

RTL revealed the entire cast for the new jungle camp season on December 29. In addition to Felix von Jascheroff, actor Heinz Hoenig (72), model Cora Schumacher (47), No Angels singer Lucy Diakovska (47), influencer Twenty4Tim (23), designer Sarah Kern (55) and soccer star David Odonkor (39) will also be taking part. Ex-"GNTM" model Anya Elsner (20), "Bachelor" contestant Leyla Lahouar (27) and reality TV contestant Mike Heiter (31) complete the list alongside "Temptation Island" contestant Kim Virginia (28) and "Make Love, Fake Love" contestant Fabio Knez (30).

Other celebrities have also already commented on the cast. For example, presenter Ruth Moschner (47) commented on a corresponding Instagram announcement with a "Let's love". Singer Prince Damien (33), who was jungle king himself in 2020, wrote of a "mega cast". Entertainer and streamer Jens "Knossi" Knossalla (37) can only agree with this with a "killer cast" and contestant Mike Heiter is already in "jungle fever". Meanwhile, Filip Pavlovic (29), the jungle king of 2022, sends a cheerful "Let's go" to Odonkor and Heiter.

RTL - also on RTL+ - starts the new season of the jungle camp on January 19 at 8:15 pm. Sonja Zietlow (55) and Jan Köppen (40) will host again - and of course Dr. Bob (73) will not be missing.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de