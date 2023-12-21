Skip to content
Will Guirassy stay at VfB? Hoeneß "optimistic"

VfB Stuttgart and Serhou Guirassy are celebrated by the fans after the 3:0 win against FC Augsburg. Discussions about whether the top scorer will stay accompany VfB into the winter break.

Deniz Undav (M) celebrates after his goal with Angelo Stiller (l-r), Waldemar Anton, Serhou Guirassy and Dan-Axel Zagadou.
Photo caption for VfB Stuttgart celebration.

Bundesliga - Will Guirassy stay at VfB? Hoeneß "optimistic"

Coach Sebastian Hoeneß has expressed his confidence that top striker Serhou Guirassy will remain at VfB Stuttgart. "It's not about convincing Serhou of anything. He makes his own decisions. I can only say how he performs with us and that's the same as always," said Hoeneß after the 3-0 win against FC Augsburg. "That's why I'm optimistic that Serhou will still be playing for us next year. Knowing full well that it's a soccer business. You just have to wait and see. There's no point in speculating now."

The finish before the winter break could have been Guirassy's last game for VfB. The striker scored the interim 2:0 and thus his 17th league goal of the season.

Transfer rumors have been around for a long time. His contract with Stuttgart runs until June 30, 2026, but a release clause should allow Guirassy to leave the club this winter. Transfer rumors have been swirling for weeks about the attacker, who will take part in the Africa Cup with Guinea in the Ivory Coast in January.

