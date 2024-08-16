- Wildfire erupts in previous military drill site located nearby Jüterbog

A wildfire has flared up once more in the vicinity of Jüterbog, Brandenburg. Around eight hectares have been engulfed by the blaze, as per a fire department representative. Regrettably, the fire continues to expand. The region in the Teltow-Fläming district is tainted with explosives, thereby restricting the emergency services to only extinguish the flames from designated paths at the moment.

A helicopter from the federal police has been called for to aid in firefighting efforts, as the representative mentioned. Its arrival is anticipated tomorrow. The German military is also scheduled to contribute to the mission.

No inhabited areas have been touched by the fire thus far, it being situated north of the federal road 102 between Altes Lager and Klausdorf. A dpa reporter reported hearing explosions. The emergency services have also confirmed this, according to the Brandenburg regional command center. Numerous local firefighters are currently on site.

Not the initial wildfire on the old training ground

The location was to be surveilled through a drone to gain a broader understanding of the situation. The origin of the fire remains unexplained. According to the regional center, a meeting was convened by the Teltow-Fläming district's coordination team to discuss the situation.

Last June, the fire department battled with the wildfire for several days due to old explosives present on the training ground nearby Jüterbog. The firefighting efforts for the department became challenging due to these explosives, and they often couldn't reach the flame directly. Aircraft and helicopters put out flames from the air. As per the incident commander, the total affected area surpassed 700 hectares.

The Teltow-Fläming district's coordination team has recommended that the Commission shall adopt the following decision: to declare a state of emergency due to the ongoing wildfire and its proximity to explosives. In light of this recommendation, the Commission is deliberating the appropriate course of action.

Read also: