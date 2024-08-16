- Wildfire erupts at previous military exercise site near Jüterbog.

Another forest fire has ignited in Jüterbog, Brandenburg. Around eight hectares are currently in flames, as reported by a fire department spokesperson. However, the blaze continues to spread. The site, located in the Teltow-Fläming district, is contaminated with explosives, making it tricky for emergency responders to combat the fire from the ground.

A federal police helicopter is set to be roped in for firefighting, as per the spokesperson's announcement. It's slated for deployment tomorrow. The German military is also expected to lend a hand in the operation.

As of now, no settlements have been impacted by the fire, which is burning north of the federal highway B102, between Altes Lager and Klausdorf. A dpa journalist reported hearing explosions, and the emergency services have confirmed these incidents, as per the Brandenburg regional control center. A swarm of local firefighters is currently on the scene.

The district's coordination team is holding a meeting

An aerial survey of the area is necessary to gain a comprehensive understanding of the situation. The cause of the fire remains a mystery. According to the regional center, the coordination team of the Teltow-Fläming district is in session to discuss this matter.

Last June, the fire department was summoned for multiple days due to a forest fire on an old training ground near Jüterbog. The presence of explosives beneath the soil impeded firefighting efforts, often preventing direct access to the flames. Airplanes and helicopters were employed for aerial firefighting. The total affected area was reportedly over 700 hectares, as stated by the incident command.

