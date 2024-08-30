- Wildfire advances close to Jüterbog locality.

A blaze in the woods, once used as a training site, located close to Jüterbog in Brandenburg, has expanded. As per the latest info, over 51 hectares have been consumed by the inferno, a fire department representative disclosed. Prior reports suggested more than twelve hectares were ablaze.

The fire originated on Thursday at 11:40 AM, with the cause yet to be identified. Fire chief, Rico Walentin, anticipated the blaze spreading due to the presence of old ammunition beneath the surface, complicating the extinguishing process.

On Thursday itself, a military-operated firefighting helicopter was deployed. A fire sentinel will be stationed through the night – the situation will be evaluated again in the morning, the spokesperson announced.

According to Walentin, the commander of the incident, the affected region is where a fire raged across around 700 hectares last year. Firefighting efforts persisted for days. Aircraft and helicopters worked tirelessly from the sky. There was another forest fire incident in mid-August as well.

