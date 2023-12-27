Straeming - Wild genre mix - "Saltburn" by Emerald Fennell

With explicit scenes of nudity and disgust, this film caused a stir even before its release. Now "Saltburn" by Emerald Fennell is also being released in Germany. In her second feature film, the British Oscar winner tells the story of a young man who insinuates himself into British high society and becomes increasingly obsessive in the process. The protagonist is embodied masterfully by Barry Keoghan. The 31-year-old Irishman is known from "The Banshees of Inisherin".

"Saltburn" (on Amazon Prime Video) is a wild and entertaining movie full of unexpected plot twists and psychological depth. It mixes social criticism, thriller, comedy and drama in an original way. In this respect, it is similar to Fennell's debut feature film "Promising Young Woman", for which the 38-year-old received an Oscar (Best Original Screenplay).

A second leading role is played by Jacob Elordi, who became famous for his role in the hit series "Euphoria" and will soon be seen as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's new film. Carey Mulligan - the much-praised protagonist of "Promising Young Woman" - has an amusing supporting role.

The focus is on Oliver (Keoghan), who is studying at Oxford University on a scholarship and develops a fascination for his aristocratic fellow student Felix (Elordi). Felix invites Oliver to spend the summer with him and his family at the opulent family estate of Saltburn. Once they arrive at the Gothic, winding manor house, Oliver casts a spell over the various family members. He desperately wants to belong and manages to do so by astonishing means.

His irritating, obsessive behavior is expressed in drastic scenes. For example, he once licks the spout of the bathtub in which Felix has just been lying. At other points, he dances naked through the many winding rooms of the house, has sex with Felix's menstruating sister or is sexually aroused by a grave.

But Fennell (also known as the actress from "The Crown" in the role of the younger Camilla Parker Bowles) manages to ensure that Oliver's actions never just seem absurd, but also logical.

In any case, she can identify with her main character, she told dpa. "All our lives we go to places and hope that people think we're funny or clever or charismatic or sexy or beautiful or interesting. We all want that, our human drive is to connect with people, to be attractive to some extent. And in that respect, Oliver is nothing out of the ordinary."

On her artistic motivation, she said: "I like things that are expressive, I love Greek tragedy and opera and the kind of exaggerated storytelling." You can see that in "Saltburn" - in the best sense of the word.

Saltburn - Prime Video

Source: www.stern.de