Berlin - Wife killed: 71-year-old arrested in Hellersdorf

A 71-year-old man has been arrested following the violent death of his wife in Berlin-Hellersdorf. The pensioner reported to the police on Sunday morning via the emergency number, the officers said. He claimed to have killed his wife. Police officers rushed to the couple's apartment in Neue Grottkauer Straße immediately after the call at around 10.30 am. There they found the body of the 59-year-old woman. The man was arrested. The 8th homicide squad is investigating the background to the crime, they said.

Police statement

