Heinz Hoenig - Wife Annika helps with physiotherapy

Heinz Hoenig (72), who is still in the hospital due to his poor health, is waiting for another operation. His wife Annika Kärsten-Hoenig (39) is by his side, who has been in the hospital since early May. She recently posted a short clip on Instagram showing her helping her husband with exercises on one arm and one leg. The clip ends with a kiss. She wrote: "What we can't do alone, we do it together!"

Rehabilitation and Kisses

A few days ago, she reminded herself on the platform about the first kiss of the couple and stated that they currently have to climb their "personal Mount Everest". "Six years ago, we kissed each other for the first time", wrote Kärsten-Hoenig. "Six weeks later, we were engaged and have been going through life together since then." She assured that they had "started together and will never stand still. And even if we fall in between, we help each other up and keep going." The goal is to "one day be reunited as a family and be able to go home."

The actor, who had an infection and an operation for another intervention, had his esophagus removed after the procedure. According to Hoenig's manager Birgit Fischer-Höper, reported by "Brisant", his condition is unchanged. He must therefore be artificially ventilated and fed. Hoenig is indeed weak but conscious and responsive. It cannot yet be predicted when the operation on the aorta will take place.

