Wiesemann calls for more compassion: "Never exclude anyone"

The Bishop of Speyer, Karl-Heinz Wiesemann, has called for more compassion for the homeless, the lonely and refugees. Christmas in particular should be an appeal to society to treat each other in such a way that no one is excluded or disadvantaged, Wiesemann wrote in an article for the Speyer diocese's newspaper "der pilger". Everyone is called upon to shape the political and economic framework conditions in Germany and the world in such a way that a good life is possible for everyone.

The bishop emphasized that the Christmas Gospel makes it clear under what "painful and poor circumstances" Jesus came into the world. "How cold and unfeeling must a world be in which there is not even room for a woman giving birth? How numb a humanity that cannot be touched by the radical need for protection of a newborn child? How contemptuous of humanity is a society that shrugs its shoulders at such things?"

In his Christmas message, he turned his attention to "all those people for whom there is no place here and now" and called on the faithful to commit themselves to those "who are left alone with their worries and needs", Wiesemann emphasized.

He was also thinking of the approximately two million refugees, "some of whom have had to live in containers or mass accommodation for years under the most degrading conditions". "On their backs, fueled by right-wing extremist slogans, ever sharper political debates are being held about who belongs to our country and how our asylum and immigration laws should be further tightened," said the bishop.

