Widespread service disruption: Verizon acknowledges efforts to reinstate operations following numerous complaints

Verizon has acknowledged an issue impacting some of its mobile phone customers, leading to a surge of complaints on social platforms concerning difficulties in making calls and surfing the web.

A consumer employs an Apple Inc. iPhone device at a Verizon Communications Inc. outlet situated in Brea, California, United States, on January 22, 2018, Monday.

"Verizon acknowledged an issue affecting their service for certain users," a representative told CNN on Monday. "Their technical team is actively involved, working diligently to pinpoint and resolve the issue."

The glitch seemed to initiate around 11 am ET, triggering around 100,000 alerts from dissatisfied customers on DownDetector, a platform that monitors service disruptions.

Fuming customers took to Verizon's verified channel on X, venting about the absence of cell signal and their inability to link up to the network. The problem appears to have persisted for numerous hours, beginning in the early hours of Monday.

Numerous Verizon iPhone users voiced their frustrations, as their phones got stuck in "SOS" mode on Monday morning, allowing only emergency calls via satellite.

Statistics from Verizon's own website indicate they have 114.2 million subscribers in the US.

This situation is still evolving and will be updated accordingly.

The issue with Verizon's service impacted several business operations relying on stable connectivity. Some tech-savvy users tried troubleshooting the problem themselves, but theissue remained persistent due to its technical complexity.

