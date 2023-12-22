Why we will still miss Gottschalk

There was so much excitement when the entertainer said on his last "Wetten, dass...?" show that he would talk differently at home than he does in public! Mimimi, "misogynistic" Thommy! About Gottschalk's supposed stubbornness and moral guardians who praise freedom of opinion. As long as it conforms to their own ideas, of course!

"Mimimi, old white man (...), you don't do that, (...), you don't say that (...), that's over (...), but that's enough now." On November 25, Thomas Gottschalk hosted "Wetten, dass...?" for the very last time. At the same time, the cult show was accompanied by many commentators, journalists and critics, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), who ranted from the sofa in an accusatory manner about how to behave appropriately in this day and age. The self-appointed moral guardians are happy to praise freedom of opinion, but of course only if the opinion is in line with their own.

Over 12 million viewers watched Gottschalk's farewell to a show he hosted for 36 years. Fantastic ratings for ZDF, achieved by someone who is often said to be "yesterday's news".

According to critics, comedians and jokers who are "yesterday's news" have had their time on TV and should now make way for the young. They are all too happy to lash out at all those who see the TV legend as an entertainer who, even at 73, has lost none of his quick wit. These boomers must all be - mimimi - misogynistic! Because, hey, did you see that? Thommy gave a woman a superficial compliment and patted her hand! Scandal!

The whole republic speaks differently at home

Many critics were also of the opinion that the presenter could have spared himself his last words on the show, namely speaking differently at home than in public. But the thing is: It feels like the whole country speaks differently at home than it does in public! Especially in times like these, when our government is increasingly being accused of being a "traffic light of horror".

But Germany doesn't just have a problem with its comedians and entertainers, Germany has a problem with its celebrities per se. And this has basically been the case for a very long time. The German press is often both judge and executioner. It's understandable that many real celebrities don't want to read pointing finger criticism from moralistic attitude journalists whose big egos are mostly based on their bloated social media reach and the fact that hardly anyone contradicts them for fear of their network. These so-running-the-bunny-today people usually remain in their own bubble, while at the same time accusing others of "checking their privileges" more often and thinking outside the box.

The German media brew of cronyism and double standards is thick and sticky. And of course the standards don't apply to friends from your own clique. They are allowed to make bad jokes, for example about politicians' "short penises" or obese and "ugly" women who are suddenly lying next to you in bed in the morning. That's comedy.

"Wetten, dass...?" and wild speculation

But when "old, white men" like Gottschalk make jokes, people listen and look closely. To see where you can still find something worth being outraged about. It is also wonderfully absurd how "Wetten, dass...?" is dismissed as a dusty show that "can really go away now", while at the same time there is no problem with embarrassing protagonists of reality TV shows first "losing face in front of the whole of Germany" and then being considered great newcomers.

In recent years, television has repeatedly relaunched programs and shows. And it has long been widely known that "Wetten, dass...?" will not end with Thomas Gottschalk. Although ZDF is keeping a low profile, preparations for a new edition of the cult show are reportedly already in full swing. As a major tabloid newspaper wrote at the end of November, the broadcaster has "secured an extensive package of rights to the brand from the German Patent and Trademark Office." And until 2032!

It is not only since then that there has been wild speculation about possible successors to Thomas Gottschalk. A number of show stars have been and are already being discussed, such as the presenter duo Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf, as well as Giovanni Zarrella and Barbara Schöneberger.

Even the musician twins Tom and Bill Kaulitz have entered the conversation. When Gottschalk referred to them as "Heidi's adopted sons" in his podcast with his buddy Mike Krüger, the press immediately said that he was "ranting" and "etching". But what is so bad about the fact that a person who has been the face of one of Germany's biggest TV shows for decades finds it hard to let go and is interested in who will follow in his footsteps in the future? Such interest: completely human.

Speaking out facts is now "ranting"

The autumn blonde said: "Of course I immediately asked whether this was the case, because I am naturally interested in what will become of this show. ZDF is not holding any talks, neither with one or the other Kaulitz nor with Heidi Klum, who is, so to speak, the legal guardian of the two. So in that respect it's a kind of hoax and I don't think it would be the right decision. (...)"

And he doesn't "rant" either, but simply states facts when he goes on to explain that the musician twins' own show was canceled after just a few episodes. And Krüger explains: "That's always the problem, of course, that people always read everything from the prompter and then it becomes difficult over longer stretches because it hitches or runs too fast or too slow."

During a podcast production at the end of 2022, there was even a rumor that Jeremy Fragrance could be the new host. At the time, the perfumer had ensured top ratings on TV's "Promi Big Brother". Ultimately, it is of course right and important to make room for the next generation. But please for someone who not only has the confidence to do so because they have an overflowing ego that is pumped up by the network, but also the talent to entertain people and unite them in front of the screen.

