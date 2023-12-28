Why was Melania missing from the Trumps' Christmas photo?

A Christmas photo from the Trumps' party causes confusion because Melania, who rarely appears in public anyway, is not in it. Her husband's campaign team responded to emerging speculation with an explanation.

Like many families, the Trumps posed for a photo with the whole family in front of a festively decorated Christmas tree over the holidays. Former US President Donald Trump can be seen in the snapshot from the lavish Mar-a-Lago estate surrounded by his children, several daughters and sons-in-law and grandchildren. Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s partner, shared the picture on her Instagram story. It is striking: Wife Melania is not in the photo.

Trump's campaign team immediately clarified that the 53-year-old was absent due to "a family matter". According to media reports, Melania spent the holidays in hospital - alongside her 78-year-old mother Amalija Knavs, who is apparently ill and being treated there. Melania's father Viktor celebrated with the Trumps in Florida - he can be seen on the far left of the family photo.

Melania Trump had largely withdrawn from the public eye since the end of her husband Donald Trump's presidency in January 2021 and his legal difficulties. Public appearances, such as at the funeral of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter (1927-2023) or a recent appearance at the National Archives in Washington, D.C., are a rarity.

No appearances during election campaigns

According to sources close to her, Melania Trump is keen to keep a low profile and lead "her own life". The 53-year-old has not yet appeared on the 2024 election campaign or at her husband's court hearings. "Melania publicly supports her husband, but prefers to lead a life with 100 percent privacy and no press," People quotes insiders as saying.

Trump's campaign team, meanwhile, asserts that Melania Trump will appear in public more often again in the 2024 election year. "High-profile diplomatic appearances" are on the agenda, the New York Post quotes insiders.

Born in Slovenia, she has been married to Donald Trump since 2005. The two have a 17-year-old son, Barron. She was First Lady of the United States from January 2017 to January 2021. Her husband is aiming to return to the White House and wants to run for President of the United States again in 2024.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de