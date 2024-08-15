Why Sonja Zietlow Stands Alone in the Jungle

"I am a Star - Showdown of the Jungle Legends" kicks off in legendary fashion. For the first time in the history of the RTL jungle camp, Sonja Zietlow is moderating alone. This is due to health reasons.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of "I am a Star - Get me out of here!" (IBES), RTL is treating fans of the cult format to a special season. 13 true jungle legends from previous seasons are returning to the camp to compete for the jungle crown and a prize of 100,000 euros.

While the faces of the former candidates are familiar, viewers may rub their eyes in confusion during the opening episode, as the tried-and-true moderation duo of Sonja Zietlow and Jan Köppen has been reduced to one person. Only Zietlow welcomes the jungle campers.

"For the first time in history, I'm standing here alone!" explains the jungle moderator, who has been with IBES since the first episode. Her surprising explanation for why Köppen is missing? "Jan just doesn't feel like it!" Of course, this is a joke. In reality, Jan Köppen is sick with a fever, Zietlow explains to the campers. He hopes to be fit again the next day.

"But now, the nice, friendly, funny man isn't here, just...", she starts to say, only to be interrupted by "...the Beautiful" from the camper ranks. Zietlow is also pleased, although she would have liked to be described as "the Nice" or "the Funny" one, as she is indeed.

A Premiere for Jungle Watchers

How nice Zietlow and Köppen will be during the jungle trials will be seen in the coming days. From August 16, RTL will air "I am a Star - Showdown of the Jungle Legends" daily at 8:15 PM. Besides the missing Köppen and the new destination of South Africa, there is another important novelty for all jungle fans: For the first time, the new episode will be available exclusively on RTL+ every day. So, the stream will start as early as August 15.

The absence of Jan Köppen from the moderation team is noticeable during the entertainment-filled premiere of "I am a Star - Showdown of the Jungle Legends". Sonja Zietlow, joined by the jungle legends, manages to keep the atmosphere lively with her charisma, ensuring that the entertainment remains at its peak.

