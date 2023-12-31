World Darts Championship - "Why shouldn't I win three more games?" 16-year-old Littler on his way to becoming doubles world champion

Raymond van Barneveld never stopped hugging Luke Littler on the biggest darts stage. Before the 56-year-old disappeared from the top with a grumpy face, he had a few words for the teen sensation from England. "I've already won four games, why shouldn't I win three more?" said Littler late on Saturday evening in London. The clear 4:1 in the World Championship round of 16 against former champion and veteran van Barneveld (Netherlands) was the 16-year-old's next sporting exclamation mark.

Littler, the 16-year-old without nerves

In the next few days, Littler could complete the fantastic double of Junior World Champion and World Champion. "I feel absolutely no nerves. It was incredible again," said Littler. So far, the youngster has always treated himself to a doner kebab after his victories. According to this taste, on January 1, 2 and 3 it would be one kebab each until the title, which, in addition to the Sid Waddell Trophy, would also bring in the equivalent of almost 600,000 euros. It would be a sporting sensation.

Littler's quarter-final opponent is not, as expected, Gerwyn Price (Wales) or Gary Anderson from Scotland. Instead, it will be the Northern Irishman Brendan Dolan, who surprisingly defeated the two world champions Price and Anderson one after the other and is increasingly becoming the fear of the favorites at Alexandra Palace.

"Cool Hand Luke" narrowly progresses at the World Darts Championship

Top favorite Luke Humphries from England narrowly escaped elimination again. Cool Hand Luke won a thrilling match against compatriot Joe Cullen 4:3. The match was only over 15 minutes before midnight local time. Humphries used his tenth match dart after a real thriller. Prior to that, the world-class professional had also narrowly won 4:3 against Ricardo Pietreczko.

In the afternoon, former champion Rob Cross had reached the quarter-finals with aplomb. Voltage, as the Englishman Cross is known, won the round of 16 duel against Jonny Clayton(Wales) 4:0 and is aiming for his second title after 2018. He will face England's Chris Dobey in the quarter-finals. The latter had defeated defending champion Michael Smith.

Source: www.stern.de