Bianca Claßen is back - Why she needed the time out

Bianca Claßen (30) aka Bibi is back. After almost two years of silence on her social media channels, the successful influencer has now shared a long statement with her fans on Instagram. In it, she explains the reasons for the long silence, goes into what has happened in the last 20 months - and what will happen next.

The 30-year-old writes: "For over ten years, I practiced social media to an extreme extent as my profession, which was so intensely intertwined with my private life that in the end I couldn't and didn't want to anymore." She is probably alluding to her marriage to Julian Claßen (30), who is also an influencer. The two internet stars were a couple for around 13 years, got married in 2018 and had two children. They announced their separation in May 2022.

Bibi was "completely overwhelmed by the new life situation"

Bianca Claßen's time out also began at exactly this time. "I was completely overwhelmed by the new life situation and first had to learn what my new life was, how I wanted it to be - and also how I wanted it not to be," she now writes.

She then reports on an intensive phase of self-discovery in which she read many texts and books, watched films, series and documentaries, had conversations and confronted herself with interpersonal situations "that had been weighing on me for many years". She has been studying nutrition and health, meditating and sometimes putting her cell phone away for days at a time. She continues: "I wanted to clean up my life and get to know and love myself again, and I came across such incredible things in the process."

The new social media plan: post yes - but without pressure

Finally, Claßen gives an outlook on how she will continue with her social media channels in the future - her followers need not fear radio silence. According to the influencer, who has 8.2 subscribers on Instagram, she has "put so much love, passion and work into all of this over the years". She admits that she finds it harder and harder every day to stop posting online.

However: "I never want to feel the pressure to share and post anything ever again. I never want to be unable to enjoy a wonderful private moment to the full again, because it's more important to document everything instead of being able to live in the moment."

Now she is looking forward all the more "to all the moments that will come when I can share certain things in my life with you". In future, these will probably be things "that inspire and move me, topics where I am happy to hear different opinions and discussions". However, she will no longer focus on reach or competition or strive to please everyone.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de