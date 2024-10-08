Why Rema chose 2024 as the timepoint to showcase his hometown's pride

"My veins are pumpin' with the vibe of Benin City," the artist told CNN, right before his packed homecoming show there during the last week of August.

"I've already got the hottest track from Africa under my belt. I could keep climbing that ladder or simply focus on what's best for me, my culture, and my family."

Born Divine Ikubor, Rema exploded onto the international scene in 2022 with his hit "Calm Down." Its remix, featuring Selena Gomez, became the first African song to spend a whole year on the Billboard Hot 100.

Renowned for his fusion of Afrobeats, dancehall, R&B, hip hop, and house music (which he coined Afro-rave), this rising star is celebrating his fifth year in the industry by paying homage to his roots and amplifying his heritage, which he credits for his rapid rise to fame.

"It's been five years of global growth," the 24-year-old artist clarified. "I just felt the urge to have a solid collection of tunes that resonates with my homeland."

This year, the musician has been celebrating his heritage, inserting cultural nods to Benin City, like the city's iconic bats, into his promotions, performances, and his newest album's cover art, titled "Heis." This album is a shout-out to his Nigerian background, boasting deep, rootsy percussion and a hint of rock.

In June, Rema teamed up with another Benin City native, Shallipoppi, on his lead single for the album, "Benin Boys," a love letter to their hometown. Just weeks later, Rema put on a homecoming show in the city, which is approximately 186 miles east of Lagos.

"The most thrilling part of my show will be performing the songs that my people have grooved to for years now and enjoying that experience right alongside them," the artist said.

"I just want to bask in their love," he added.

Thousands of fans flocked to the 12,000-capacity Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, many arriving the day prior to catch Rema's set.

The opener acts were rising stars from the city, chosen to exhibit their diverse talents. They included Zerry DL, a well-known Nigerian rapper and singer, as well as Rema's label mates Magixx, Ladipoe, and Crayon from Mavin Records. Later in the night, Rema collaborated with OdumoduBlvck and Shallipoppi, turning the event into a celebration of their shared success and a boost for Nigeria's homegrown talent.

"I feel like we should do this regularly," the artist said.

"At the end of the day, we're all doing this for them [the fans], because we love them, appreciate them, and acknowledge the struggles we've faced together. I triumphed, and so can you."

Lamide Akintobi contributed to this report.

