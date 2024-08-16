- Why Kevin Kühnert is reluctant to go hand in hand with partners

SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert (35) admitted that due to concerns about violent attacks, he would not comfortably walk hand in hand with his partner through the city. "We still have that thought in the back of our minds to look around twice, to check the situation again," he said on the TV channel Welt. "Unfortunately, the statistics show that this violence exists, and it has even increased recently." Homophobia is a reality in society.

At the same time, Kühnert said that his partner deliberately stays out of the public eye. "I've mentioned that I have a partner somewhere before, so I'm not revealing a secret. But there are no photos, and there won't be any," Kühnert explained in the Welt TV interview.

His partner has consciously decided not to be part of public life. "My partner is not an attachment to me, who is presented to the public, but he is an independent person."

Despite the advancements in society, homophobia and discrimination still negatively impact some individuals, as evident in Kühnert's decision to be cautious about publicly displaying his partnership. The increase in violent attacks against the LGBTQ+ community underscores the continued existence and prevalence of such discriminatory attitudes.

