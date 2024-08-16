Why Intellectuals Gaze at Wilderness Encampments

Boring summer? Not with our RTL! Since in South Africa, the heather dances. Quirky individuals argue and fight for S E N D E Z E I T again. Why do many people watch low-quality TV? Because they know what to tune into to turn off.

Economic struggles, terror threats, and an interior minister who (still) hasn't resigned: Have you lost interest in the news? And aren't you disheartened by the chaotic madness presented daily from all over the world? Let me confess, dear reader, that 300 years ago, I would have enjoyed sitting in the politics department and writing about the powerful and their actions. Today, I am grateful to be writing for the entertainment department. I can't imagine the hard work my colleagues endure every day. New negative news everyday. And I understand why some people eventually say, "Turn off the TV and no more news."

But you shouldn't do that! At least not with the TV off. I recently came across an article in "Spiegel" magazine that asked why intelligent people watch low-quality TV and what draws them to scripted formats. Saying "relaxation" as an answer may be a bit brief, but it's essentially correct.

I've been following the coverage of the jungle camp for over ten years now. This year, it's celebrating its 20th anniversary, and as a long-time low-quality TV fan, you've already noticed that this year, the most legendary campers from all seasons were sent to a summer jungle camp. You can watch it tonight on our RTL, perhaps you have an RTL+ subscription or know someone at RTL.

These are our people

Of course, the station offered me a significant sum of money if I could get you excited about their in-house streaming service, but the images that should hopefully come to mind after this text speak for themselves. Our RTL sent 13 campers to South Africa, and as always at the beginning: The new impressions are overwhelming.

Okay, the new jungle inhabitants are still spouting their rehearsed PR speeches, but it's at least as amusing as the Kaulitz twins arguing with their friends. Sometimes, nothing else needs to happen, just settle into the couch and let the events on TV unfold.

They are all people like us. People with somewhat strange views. People who are a bit unstable and people you might sometimes wish would just keep their mouths shut. It's always the seemingly ordinary conversations, statements, and sequences that are most interesting. For example, when reality TV queen Kader Loth, at 51, talks about going through menopause. While many women on half of social media filter their age to the point of unrecognizability to appear as the eternal fountain of youth. Because everyone wants to grow old, but nobody wants to look or feel old.

And so, you lean back and watch as actor Winfried Glatzeder, the main character in Merkel's favorite film "The Legend of Paul and Paula," snaps at Frau Loth for mispronouncing his name, while she nonchalantly responds, "Ach, it's not important." So many questions arise: Is it still worth the money to put oneself through such a procedure at nearly 80 years old? What happened to Jungle Camper David Ortega? And: Will we ever find Danni Büchner almost endearing, or will there be backlash from her "haters"?

Hanka Rackwitz is also back in the mix. Her former issues successfully treated, she can now even do the dishes. And hopefully, she no longer pees in the pond. As you enjoy RTL's latest stunt, whether on TV or via subscription, your imagination runs wild. How would you react if laughed at by Mola Adebisi? Will there eventually be a Jungle Camp for regular people, like the "Summer House of Stars"?

One thing is certain after this first episode: Reality TV will never die. It continues to provide fascinating insights into human behavior and social dynamics, often unfiltered in ways not seen elsewhere.

Perhaps this is one of the reasons why low-quality TV, despite its sometimes negative reputation, is celebrated and watched by many. The protagonists can be an uncomfortable reflection of our society, sometimes even of oneself. And for those who don't buy these arguments, they must admit that in these turbulent times, it's not the worst thing to simply switch off and listen to the antics of these sometimes eccentric folks. Until next week!

In the world of entertainment, celebrity couples often participate in reality shows, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the viewing experience. For instance, some renowned personalities have graced the jungle camp, adding a celebrity touch to the usual mix of participants.

Fans of celebrity couples might enjoy following their favorite pairs in reality TV shows, where they can witness their interactions and potential conflicts, offering a unique insight into their dynamics.

Read also: