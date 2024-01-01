People - Why Ingo Naujoks rejects certain roles

Actor Ingo Naujoks (61, "Magda macht das schon") often doesn't let go of his characters for a long time, even in his private life. "That's why I've always turned down offers to play a child molester, for example. Because I don't want to deal with their emotions and thoughts. I don't want that in my body," Naujoks told the German Press Agency in Hamburg. "The topics get to you. That's why in the evening I don't just physically realize what I've done, but also mentally. And then I get really sad because something still lingers."

This is less of a problem in his long-running crime series "Morden im Norden", in which Naujoks investigates alongside Sven Martinek (59, "Tierärztin Dr. Mertens") as a detective in and around Lübeck. After all, it's more about everyday cases than serious crimes.

However, the first feature film in the series, the thriller "Am Abgrund", was much more challenging for him and his colleague, Naujoks told dpa. In it, Martinek as Inspector Kiesewetter extinguishes a person's life - and also creates a life-threatening situation for his ex-girlfriend. These are events that also get to Naujoks alias Englen. The filming team had a very personal conversation about this in the evenings.

The new episodes of the tenth season of "Morden im Norden" will be broadcast on Ersten from January 8. On January 2 at 8.15 p.m., ARD will broadcast the thriller for the series in the evening program. "Am Abgrund" was directed by Dirk Pientka ("Die Heiland").

Movie

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de