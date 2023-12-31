Behind the story - Why I paid particular attention to Boris Pistorius' shoes

Making-of is the name of our new format. We want to give you a personal look behind the scenes, tell you about our everyday journalistic work and our research. We are starting with a short series in which we look back on our moments in 2023.

I don't care about shoes. I own so few pairs that the former Philippine dictator's wife Imelda Marcos (who allegedly owns over 3,000) would probably just snort in disdain. I would hardly be any good even for the relevant gender jokes by comedian Mario Barth.

Nevertheless, when I met Boris Pistorius last April, my first glance was at his shoes. We were standing in the desert sands of Mali, where Pistorius was visiting the German army camp Castor for the first time.

Almost exactly one year earlier, Pistorius' predecessor Christine Lambrecht had been here. And had triggered a minor shitstorm because she walked through the sand in open-toed pumps. This was promptly followed by another discussion: how sexist is it to judge female politicians by their clothes?

At the time, I had written critically about Ms Lambrecht's high heels. Because they seemed to me to be typical of the politician's refusal to engage with her role as defense minister. She closed herself off, did not learn ranks, appeared arrogant.

The pumps in Mali fitted the picture. Lambrecht is said to have been advised against it beforehand. Also because strict dress regulations apply to soldiers on deployment in Mali. For safety reasons alone, they have to wear robust shoes. Lambrecht is said to have rejected this with the words: "I'm not a soldier, I'm the minister."

Why clothing can be crucial in politics

In certain circumstances, it may be sensible or even courageous for politicians to break dress codes. Lambrechts' predecessor Ursula von der Leyen demonstratively wore pants and no headscarf during a visit to Saudi Arabia in 2016.

However, demonstrating to soldiers who have to endure months of isolation, boredom and latent danger in the desert of Mali that you do not make common cause with them was not courageous. It was unwise.

Back to Pistorius. He wasn't just wearing sturdy shoes that morning. He was wearing brown combat boots from the German army, a sand-colored shirt and jeans. Of course, this is also a demonstrative gesture. But it also fits the picture: from the very beginning, Pistorius has tried to understand the Bundeswehr as quickly as possible and to be an approachable, approachable boss to the soldiers.

Appearance should never be a decisive criterion when judging a politician. But I experienced in Mali that if clothing is symbolic of a minister's policy, then it is rightly also a political issue.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de