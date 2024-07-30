- Who's the pop singer from America?

Popstar Sabrina Carpenter (25) has been on everyone's lips at least since her latest hits "Espresso" and "Please Please Please". The 25-year-old has gained rapid fame and recognition, especially in the past few months. By now, she's an integral part of the pop scene, but her career began much earlier.

Acting Debut

Carpenter first made a name for herself as an actress. Notably, she starred in the Disney series "Girl Meets World" and had a supporting role in the successful film "The Hate U Give". She further expanded her acting career with the Netflix productions "Tall Girl" and "Work It".

Musical Beginnings

Despite her acting success, Carpenter's heart was always drawn to music. At the age of ten, she started publishing covers of other singers' songs on YouTube. In 2014, she took a big step and released her first original song. A year later, she achieved her first successes with her debut album "Eyes Wide Open". In 2017, she released her second album "Evolution", followed by two more albums in the next two years. In 2021, the singer left her label and signed with Island Records.

Drama with Olivia Rodrigo

With her song "Skin", released in January 2021, Carpenter gained significant public attention. Shortly before, singer Olivia Rodrigo (21) had released her hit "Drivers License", with a line that sparked speculation: "And you're probably with that blonde girl, who always made me doubt". Fans saw this as a reference to Carpenter and her then-relationship with actor and singer Joshua Bassett (23), who was also Rodrigo's ex-boyfriend. In response to the ensuing accusations, Carpenter released "Skin", with a line saying: "Maybe you didn't mean it, maybe blonde was the only rhyme". The two songs fueled rumors and remained in the public eye for some time.

Then came the breakthrough

In July 2022, Carpenter released her fifth album, "Emails I Can't Send", which became another breakthrough for her, being her highest-charting album to date.

However, her biggest success came with her hits "Espresso" and "Please Please Please", released in April and June 2024. Both songs became instant chart hits and were hailed as summer hits of the year. Thanks to them, Carpenter became the first woman to occupy the top two spots of the British singles chart for five consecutive weeks.

Carpenter made a bold move with the music video for "Please Please Please", featuring her partner and actor Barry Keoghan (31). In the song, she begs her boyfriend not to embarrass her. Many fans praised the "Hard Launch" of their relationship and the wit and irony of the song.

What else contributed to her success?

In August and November 2023, as well as in February and March 2024, the musician had the unique opportunity to perform as the opening act for Taylor Swift's (34) "Eras Tour". Here, Carpenter performed in front of tens of thousands of "Swifties" and gained further fame through her performances. Fans praised her confidence and ease on the big stage. The performances were also a great honor for Carpenter herself, as she had been a fan of Swift's and had covered her songs on YouTube. In a video, she sings Taylor Swift's "White Horse", and during a "Eras Tour" show in Sydney, Swift invited her on stage to perform the song together. Later, Carpenter wrote on Instagram: "The nine-year-old Sabrina who sings 'White Horse' never saw this coming!"

At the popular music festival Coachella in April 2024, where stars like Lana del Rey (39) performed their hits, Carpenter was also seen on stage, captivating numerous fans with her performance. "Coachella, we'll see each other again when I'm headlining," she promised at the end.

A Standout Style

It's not just her musical talent and confidence on stage that stand out. Fans also love the singer's style. Her wardrobe consists of short, playful, and colorful dresses, and she's not afraid to show some skin. Her long blonde hair with a wild fringe and playful makeup with plenty of blush contribute to her unique look, creating a stylish mix of 70s fashion and current trends.

New Album, New Tour

On June 3rd, the musician announced her new album in an Instagram post. Titled "Short n' Sweet", it will be available from August 23rd. "Espresso" and "Please Please Please" are the first two singles from the new album, which features a total of twelve songs.

In June, the singer announced her tour for the new album, which will start in September of this year. The North American shows sold out quickly. On Friday, July 26th, sales for the European tour began. This tour is smaller, with Carpenter performing in only nine cities. In Germany, she will only be performing in Berlin on March 19th, 2025.

Following her successful acting career, the pop singer continued to expand her artistic horizons by releasing her first original song at the age of 14 and achieving her first album success with "Eyes Wide Open" in 2015.

Carpenter's unique style, characterized by short, colorful dresses and bold makeup, has also become a topic of conversation among her fans, adding another dimension to her popularity.

Read also: