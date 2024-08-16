I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! - Who's in the favorite circle?

On August 15th, "I'm a Star - Showdown of the Jungle Legends" premiered on RTL+, and starting August 16th (8:15 PM), it's also available on RTL. Former Dschungelcamp stars will once again face the adventure in South Africa. But who has a good chance of winning the €100,000 prize? A look at their performances in their respective Dschungelcamp seasons or other reality formats could provide some insight.

Winfried Glatzeder

Actor Winfried Glatzeder (79) is the oldest contestant in the summer all-stars camp. He participated in season eight in 2014 and placed fifth out of eleven. After that, he focused on his acting career and stayed away from reality TV. Whether he can handle the old hands of reality television remains to be seen. "I'm curious if I can endure the crazy bunch in the camp," Glatzeder says in an RTL interview. "But I see it as a challenge and I'm looking forward to seeing how it goes."

David Ortega

"Big Brother" participant and former "Köln 50667" actor David Ortega (38) was part of season ten in 2016 and only made it to tenth place out of twelve. He was the first to be voted out by the audience, with two campmates leaving before him voluntarily or for medical reasons. The unemployed actor, who lives vegan, wants to use the jungle as a career boost. After a long absence from reality TV, Ortega is also a surprise package, but he's guaranteed to attract attention with his changed look of long hair and beard.

Hanka Rackwitz

Former "Big Brother" contestant Hanka Rackwitz (55) placed a respectable second out of twelve in season eleven in 2017, behind Marc Terenzi. "My insecurities and fears are better now, and now there's a lot of personality coming out," she promises. But will that prove to be true, and will her lack of reality TV experience in recent years hold her back against the "pros"? Since her Dschungelcamp appearance, Rackwitz has mostly withdrawn from the public eye, isolated herself, and avoided further TV formats.

Mola Adebisi

Moderator Mola Adebisi (51) was part of the cast in 2014. The former VIVA moderator only placed eighth. He and his wife Adelina Zilai (36) also had to leave "Das Sommerhaus der Stars - Kampf der Promipaare" as the second couple in a row in the sixth episode. "My main focus is on losing weight," he explained before the legends' jungle. But will he focus on challenges that could lead him to victory?

Sarah Knappik (37) made waves with her Jungle Camp appearance in 2011, eventually leaving the show in eighth place out of eleven contestants, making her the fifth star at the time to exit voluntarily. She refused tasks like "Out of the Mud" and abandoned "Through the Wall", earning her the title of the only "task refuser" to participate in the summer edition. Despite six attempts, she didn't secure a win in shows like "Promi Big Brother" or "Kampf der Realitystars". However, she remains motivated, stating, "My drive is still there. I want to find my peace and challenge myself."

Georgina Fleur

Georgina Fleur (34), a former "Bachelor" contestant, aimed for the crown in 2013 but ended up in sixth place out of twelve. With seven tasks completed, she's among the stars with the most tasks since the show's inception. She admits, "I'm afraid of everything: all things, all animals, other candidates, the weather, the tasks." However, she's determined to win the jungle crown, saying, "I want to win the jungle crown and will give it my all. I'm a fighter and have been successful in other reality formats."

Giulia Siegel

Giulia Siegel (49), a DJane, participated in the fourth season in 2009, leaving due to back pain and placing fifth out of ten. She was the fourth star to leave voluntarily. She also didn't win in intense game shows like "Sommerhaus der Stars" (2017), "Kampf der Realitystars" (2023), or "The 50" (2024). However, she won "Promis unter Palmen" in 2021, though the finale wasn't aired due to the death of a contestant.

Elena Miras

Elena Miras (32), a dating show veteran and "Love Island" winner, has experience in various reality formats. In the 14th season in 2020, she placed sixth out of twelve. She then won "Sommerhaus der Stars" with ex-partner Mike Heiter and "Kampf der Realitystars" in 2022. Her winning mentality might help, but her relationships with fellow campers could pose a challenge, as seen in her past feuds with Danni Büchner, Raúl Richter, and Sven Ottke.

Kader Loth

Kader Loth (51), another reality TV veteran, placed fifth out of twelve in 2017. She warns, "I'm like a ticking time bomb. Nobody should mess with me." She has participated in shows like "Die Alm" (winner), "Die Burg", "Kampf der Realitystars", and "Sommerhaus der Stars".

Danni Büchner

Daniela Büchner (46), known for her reality TV presence, placed third in season 14 (2020) and holds the record for the most tasks completed with twelve. She abandoned the "Ge-Fahrstuhl" task. She has also participated in shows like "Das Sommerhaus der Stars", "Promi Big Brother", "Das große Promi-Bußen", "The 50", and "Reality Queens", but hasn't won any of them.

Former footballer Thorsten Legat (55) finished third out of twelve in 2016, losing only to Menderes Bagci and Sophia Wollersheim. In the camp, he was known for threatening trouble and showing great ambition and determination. Since then, he has been a regular at the Dschungelcamp, appearing as a special guest in 2019 and 2020. Now, the "Summer House" runner-up aims to win the Dschungelkrone with his mental and physical strength.

Gigi Birofio

TV heartthrob Gigi Birofio (25) charmed viewers with his laid-back attitude in season 16 and came second out of twelve last year, behind Djamila Rowe. Before that, he gained fame through dating shows like "Ex on the Beach". Unlike the Dschungelcamp, he didn't fare as well in shows like "Kampf der Realitystars" or "Sommerhaus der Stars", even being removed from the latter with his then-partner.

Eric Stehfest

Another prince has entered the camp: former "GZSZ" actor Eric Stehfest (35), who came second out of eleven in the 2022 season, losing only to Dschungelkönig Filip Pavlovic. Motivated, he says, "I'm the Dschungelprinz, I've grown up in the last two years, now it's time to become king." He also sees his previous experience in the 2022 South African Dschungelcamp as an advantage. In 2019, he won "Dancing on Ice" and gained more reality TV experience in "Sommerhaus der Stars" in 2023.

If viewers could vote, Elena Miras (around 643,000) and Gigi Birofio (around 533,000) might have had good chances of winning, as they have the largest Instagram followings. Following them are Georgina Fleur (around 400,000), Danni Büchner (around 340,000), Kader Loth (around 244,000), Giulia Siegel (around 208,000), and Eric Stehfest (around 182,000). Far behind are Sarah Knappik (almost 95,000), David Ortega (almost 79,000), Thorsten Legat (almost 57,000), and Mola Adebisi (almost 31,000). Hanka Rackwitz and Winfried Glatzeder do not have Instagram profiles.

