WHO worries about the mumps virus in Africa

WHO worries about the Mpox virus in Africa

A wave of Mpox virus infections in Africa is causing concern at the World Health Organization (WHO). On Wednesday, the WHO declared it a public health emergency of international concern, the highest level of alarm. On Thursday, Sweden became the first European country to report a case of the currently circulating variant 1b in Africa; Pakistan reported its first Mpox case on Friday.

The disease was previously known as monkeypox for decades. It was renamed just two years ago to avoid the risk of racist discrimination. Mpox viruses were originally prevalent mainly in rodents in West and Central Africa. The first human cases were reported in the 1970s in Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of Congo. Until recently, infections were mostly limited to cases where people had eaten the flesh of infected animals.

Symptoms include fever, body aches, and skin lesions resembling smallpox. The fatality rate is estimated to be between one and ten percent of cases, depending on the health system of the affected country and the specific virus strain.

There are two main families of the Mpox virus, known as clades. The more dangerous clade 1 is currently prevalent mainly in Central Africa, in the Congo Basin. Clade 2 circulates mainly in West Africa.

