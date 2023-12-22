Health - WHO warns of the spread of dengue fever in Europe

The World Health Organization(WHO) is warning of a spread of certain mosquitoes in Europe and thus an increase in dengue cases. The danger is growing due to climate change and the associated rise in temperatures, said WHO specialist Diana Rojas in Geneva.

This year, Italy has reported 82 locally transmitted infections, France 43 and Spain 3. The European countries still have the chance to prevent these mosquitoes from spreading further, said Rojas. Worldwide, the number of reported cases increased tenfold between 2000 and 2019.

Mosquito eggs survive the winter

Small populations of the tiger mosquito and the yellow fever mosquito (Aedes albopictus and Aedes aegypti), which transmit dengue fever, already exist in southern Europe. The eggs could survive the winter and larvae could hatch when it gets warmer. According to the WHO, most cases this year have been reported from North and South America, more than 80 percent.

Aedes mosquitoes are mostly active during the day. They are mainly found in tropical and subtropical regions, but are spreading rapidly, both to other latitudes and to higher altitudes, in Nepal for example to more than 2000 meters. The viral infection is often mild, but in ten percent of cases it can cause serious complications. The WHO estimates the number of infections at almost 400 million per year. Only a fraction of these are actually diagnosed and reported. Effective treatments do not yet exist.

Long sleeves help

People can protect themselves with mosquito spray and long-sleeved clothing. Breeding sites such as standing water should be eliminated. This also includes, for example, plant coasters on the balcony.

According to the WHO, most cases this year have been reported from North and South America, more than 80 percent. However, monitoring is inadequate in many places, meaning that many infections are not even reported.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de