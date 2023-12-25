Crime thriller with Hinnerk Schönemann - Who shot Santa Claus? ARD repeats "Nord bei Nordwest" episode

What would Christmas be without beloved television traditions? "The Little Lord", "Love Actually... Love", "Three Hazelnuts for Cinderella" have been part of the fixed program for the holidays for many years. And perhaps one day this will also become a classic: ARD broadcasts the Christmas episode from the crime series "Nord bei Nordwest" on Wednesday evenings. The episode entitled "Ho Ho Ho" was first broadcast on Christmas Day 2021. At that time, 7.45 million viewers tuned in - and ensured the day's victory with a market share of 26.4 percent.

The episode was then repeated last December. And now ARD is broadcasting it a third time: on Christmas Day at 9.45 pm. And this time, too, it is likely to attract millions to the screen. After all, fans of the smirky crime drama are starved, and there won't be any new episodes until the new year. So a warmed-up case is just the thing. Especially as it fits perfectly into the season. Because Christmas is also just around the corner in the fictional village of Schwanitz. However, there is no real sense of contemplation as the village is cut off from the outside world: The ferry to Travemünde has been canceled. And then Santa Claus is shot dead.

"North by Northwest": personal entanglements

Veterinarian and station chief Hauke Jacobs(Hinnerk Schönemann), his colleague Hannah Wagner (Jana Klinge) and veterinary assistant Jule Christiansen (Marleen Lohse) have their hands full trying to find the murderer. This is made more difficult by the fact that personal entanglements once again get in the way: Because Christiansen is still in love with the single Jacobs and reacts highly jealously to his dealings with his colleague Wagner.

"Christmas specials are like 'Last Christmas'," was the verdict of "Kino.de" in its TV review at the time. "Nobody needs it, yet everyone wants it." It is very likely that this will prove true again this time.

"Nord bei Nordwest: Ho Ho Ho!" airs on Monday, December 25, at 9.45 pm on Ersten

