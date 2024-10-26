WHO Leadership Figure: Forty-four Male Employees Held at Gaza Medical Center

Gaza Strip's Health Ministry declared that Israeli troops vacated a medical facility in the northern region after detaining various individuals for an extended period. As per their reports, World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that 44 male personnel were detained at Kamal Adwan Hospital. According to Hamas Health Ministry, the blockade was lifted. Tedros mentioned that only the female staff, the hospital's director, and a single male doctor remained to attend to approximately 200 patients. The situation in northern Gaza Strip continues to be disastrous.

The ministry disclosed that both medical personnel and patients were kept captive. Separately, women were detained under inhumane conditions without access to water or food. The Israeli military didn't immediately comment on a request for clarification. On Friday, it apparently initiated an operation at the hospital situated in Beit Lahiya region, as part of its multi-week ground offensive in the northern section of Gaza Strip. Israel alleges that Hamas misuses Gaza's medical institutions for military purposes, an accusation Hamas refutes.**

The Hamas Health Ministry blamed Israeli soldiers for leaving significant destruction in their wake as they withdrew from the medical facility.

The Hamas Health Ministry strongly condemned the damage caused to the Gaza Hospital during the Israeli troops' withdrawal. Subsequently, international advocacy groups called for an inspection of the Gaza Hospital in Beit Lahiya to assess the extent of the destruction.

