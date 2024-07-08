"Goodbye Germany" stars Peggy and Steff - Who is threatening them?

On Sunday (7th of July), Peggy Jerofke (48), the "Goodbye Germany" emigrant, reported to her Instagram followers. In an Instagram Story video showing her car from the side, she said: "Someone really gave me a nasty scratch here. Oh man, why are there just such evil, evil people."

Additionally, from the car where the scratch was clearly visible, she exclaimed angrily: "Don't cling to any objects ... I always say that you meet the devil once in your life. That's how it looks." Upon leaving, she noticed that the dashboard in her car displayed "Check tires." "Not only did someone scratch my car, but they also punctured my tire," she concluded. In a clip where she shows the tire with a nail, she explained: "Well, one could say I ran over it myself, but they could have driven it in really well."

Peggy Jerofke: "I Have No Enemies"

Further scratches were found on Jerofke's car. "That's no coincidence. But someone also threatened me with having my last day in life on the 14th. It's just sick." She explained to her followers after pumping up the tire: "I really don't have any enemies, I don't have any problems with anyone. I can't imagine from where it comes, but I personally don't have any quarrels. Jealousy is a very bad thing. People want to make you angry, they can't see when you're happy."

According to "Mallorca Zeitung," the emigrant stated on inquiry that she received the threat a few weeks ago in connection with her engagement to Steff Jerkel. The threat was written in "very bad German" under an Instagram post. She could imagine from which quarter it came, but didn't want to name any names, she told the newspaper.

Steff Jerkel also spoke up in an Instagram Story. "How sick must you be. I hope you're on camera and I get to see you," he wrote under a video of his own car. "That's about a child, you morons." In the clip, he explained to the followers that the wheel nuts had been unscrewed. "I was driving with Josephine, and then it started clacking," he described the incident, which their common daughter also witnessed.

Peggy Jerofke and Steff Jerkel, the local entrepreneurs, have been known since 2014 through the VOX show "Goodbye Germany" on TV. They met in Arenal in 1998, emigrated to Mallorca in 2009, and opened a Greek restaurant there, which was followed by several others. Together, they moved into the "Summerhouse of the Stars," Peggy Jerofke participated in "The Battle of the Reality Stars" on RTLzwei in 2023, and Steff Jerkel won the second season of "Das große Promi-Büßen" on ProSeven in 2023. In 2022, the couple briefly separated and celebrated a love comeback - including an engagement in the previous June.

