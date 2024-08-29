- Who expecting Veljkovic to remain?

"At the moment, we haven't received any solid offers for Milos. Therefore, I'm operating under the assumption that he'll remain here with us," stated Werner during his press meeting on Thursday, prior to the home match against Borussia Dortmund (Saturday, 3:30 PM/Sky).

Should Veljkovic decide to depart, Werder Bremen would ensure to bring in a new defender before the transfer window closes at night on Friday. "It's clear that we'd require a direct replacement in such a scenario," Werner explained.

