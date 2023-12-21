Violence against women - White Ring aid organization: "German state could protect women better than it currently does"

The chairman of the White Ring, Patrick Liesching, has called on Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) to allow electronic ankle bracelets for violent offenders - based on the Spanish model. "Every day, an (ex-)partner tries to kill a woman; every third day, an (ex-)partner succeeds in killing a woman," writes the head of the aid organization for victims of crime in an incendiary letter to Buschmann, which is available to the German Press Agency. "At the Weißer Ring, however, we are convinced that the German state can protect women better than it currently does."

Weißer Ring: Women are not protected enough from violence

Contact and proximity bans do not protect threatened women if compliance with the bans is not monitored. In Spain, significantly fewer women have been fatally injured since the introduction of electronic monitoring of the whereabouts of dangerous individuals (ankle bracelet). However, Liesching, who is also head of the public prosecutor's office in Fulda, states that a federal regulation within the framework of the Protection against Violence Act is needed to make this possible in Germany as well.

"My urgent appeal to you is therefore: don't leave women unprotected any longer," writes Liesching, who has been campaigning for the issue for more than two years. The technical requirements for this are in place at the Joint Monitoring Center of the Federal States (GÜL) in Hesse. "The only thing missing is the political will."

Intimate partner violence: 133 women killed in 2022

The number of victims of intimate partner violence in Germany has actually risen recently, writes Liesching. "What particularly shocks me is that many of these women had turned to the state for help before the crime."

In many cases, courts have also issued contact and proximity bans against the violent men, often in summary proceedings due to the urgency of the situation. "Unfortunately, these bans were and are ignored by the perpetrators thousands of times, and the trend is rising," writes Liesching. "In 2022, there were 6587 violations of violence protection orders registered by the police nationwide, an increase of eleven percent."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de