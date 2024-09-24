whispers of potential replacement for Stegen are stirring up issues at Barça

Barcelona's first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has been sidelined for several months due to a severe knee injury, leading to speculation about the team's future plans. German critics are pushing for the return of Manuel Neuer to the national team, but Spanish newspapers are focusing on Barcelon's predicament. Coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco are reportedly set to make a crucial decision following Ter Stegen's injury.

According to a media report, Flick and Deco will convene on Tuesday to investigate potential solutions. They might opt to recruit a goalkeeper who is currently jobless on a temporary basis, or they could hand the responsibility to Inaki Pena. Furthermore, during the transfer window in January, Barcelona could potentially bring in a goalkeeper with long-term potential.

Recently, a list of unemployed goalkeepers has surfaced, which apparently has irritated Pena, as reported by sports newspaper "As". The 25-year-old Pena, who joined Barcelona in 2012 from Alicante, is eagerly waiting for his opportunity.

Is Karius set for a surprise return?

Pena could have his opportunity as early as Wednesday, when Barcelona hosts Getafe at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. He made his debut in the new La Liga season last Sunday, replacing Ter Stegen after his patellar tendon injury during Barcelona's 5-1 victory against Villarreal.

As suggested by "As", Pena might be the starting goalkeeper for the next three months - "unless there are any unexpected twists". Various goalkeepers have been mentioned in the Spanish media as potential options. These include goalkeepers who are currently jobless and can be signed without any complications. Notable among them are Keylor Navas, the 37-year-old ex-Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper, and Loris Karius, the 31-year-old German who was with Newcastle United until the end of June.

