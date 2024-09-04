- Whispers circulating surrounding Reese Witherspoon and a German entrepreneur

Gossip Points Towards Reese Witherspoon Learning German Soon? Or Maybe She's Just Interested?

Lately, whispers circulate that Reese Witherspoon might be learning German. Or perhaps she's just attracted to it? For some weeks now, gossips have circulated about a new man in Hollywood actress Witherspoon's life. At the start of August, Witherspoon was spotted in New York with German financier Oliver Haarmann. They dined together. Hardly a few days prior, they were captured together at an airport.

Witherspoon and Haarmann Cross Paths Again

They've been spotted together again to the same location. Once again, the two appeared at a New York airport. Witherspoon was with her kids Tennessee and Deacon, while Haarmann joined shortly afterward.

Who's This German?

Haarmann established the investment firm Searchlight Capital Partners and resides in New York. The 56-year-old earned his bachelor's degree from the prestigious Brown University in Rhode Island, and his business master's from the esteemed Harvard University. By the time he finished his studies in America, his connections to the USA were already strong.

Parent of Two

His former wife Mala Gaonkar, now linked to musician David Byrne, shares two sons with Haarmann. Witherspoon, on the other hand, recently parted ways with her second husband, Jim Toth. "It's fascinating what has happened to me," Witherspoon mentioned in an interview with "Harper's Bazaar." "During my previous divorce, the tabloids informed people how I was feeling or processing it, which felt extremely out of control." "It feels much more genuine to express myself with my own voice and not let someone else dictate the narrative," she added.

At the start of the year, the press divulged that Witherspoon was excited to date, after being married for nearly twelve years. A few months later, she spoke about her "new love" – bird-watching on social media.

Citations: "Harper's Bazaar" / "Page Six" / "Daily Mail"

It's speculated that Reese Witherspoon's new interest in German might be influenced by her connection with Oliver Haarmann, the German financier she's been seen with frequently. Children Tennessee and Deacon joined Witherspoon at the airport, where Haarmann also arrived, suggesting a growing familial bond between them.

Read also: