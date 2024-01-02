Anti-inflammatory diet - Which foods make us old and wrinkly and which keep us young?

Australian nutrition expert Fiona Tuck now uses forensic methods to explain why these foods make us old and unattractive. And which foods slow down the natural ageing process.

Fighting hidden inflammation Tuck's findings belong to the group of anti-inflammatory diets. Inflammatory processes are involved in many diseases, and almost all autoimmune diseases correspond in some way to chronic inflammation. Lifestyle and diet influence these inflammations. People with a corresponding genetic predisposition in particular run the risk of fuelling permanent inflammation, which can go unnoticed for a long time, through poor nutrition. Low-threshold inflammation - which the person affected is not aware of - is a particular problem. They begin insidiously and often cannot be detected even during examinations. Being overweight promotes this inflammation. This is because abdominal fat releases hormones that promote inflammation.

Fiona Tuck's new book is called "The Forensic Nutritionist" - which roughly translates as "nutritional science from forensic medicine". A small side effect: with the right diet, you should not only be able to at least prevent diseases such as Alzheimer's, this diet should also counteract wrinkles, gray and sagging skin. Fiona Tuck's approach is that if you eat right, you can avoid Botox or lifts.

As expected, refined sugar, alcohol and grass-fed meat are not good for you - but Tuck also recommends limiting the consumption of nightshade vegetables. These include tomatoes, potatoes, peppers and eggplants. A change in diet is unlikely to be easy for most people. Who regularly consumes omega-3 fatty acids from fish and linseed oils? Sugar, highly processed foods, white bread, sweets and treats, on the other hand, end up on the index of almost every diet - Tuck's recommendations are not surprising here. Less common, however, is the focus on keeping the glycemic index as low as possible because of blood sugar levels and the search for foods high in antioxidants such as garlic, onions, broccoli, kale, berries and grape seed extract.

Source: www.stern.de