Complete overview - Which channel broadcasts which match of the European Championship 2024 in livestream and TV

## Contents

The 1st EM Group Stage Matchday (14.06.-18.06.)

The 2nd EM Group Stage Matchday (19.06.-22.06.)

Friday, 14. June 2024Germany - Scotland 5:1 (9:00 PM, Munich): ZDF and MagentaTV

Saturday, 15. June 2024Hungary - Switzerland 1:3 (3:00 PM, Cologne): MagentaTVSpain - Croatia 3:0 (6:00 PM, Berlin): ARD and MagentaTVItaly - Albania 2:1 (9:00 PM, Dortmund): ARD and MagentaTV

Sunday, 16. June 2024Poland - Netherlands 1:2 (3:00 PM, Hamburg): RTL and MagentaTVSlovenia - Denmark 1:1 (6:00 PM, Stuttgart): ZDF and MagentaTVSerbia - England 0:1 (9:00 PM, Gelsenkirchen): ZDF and MagentaTV

Monday, 17. June 2024Romania - Ukraine 3:0 (3:00 PM, Munich): RTL and MagentaTVBelgium - Slovakia 0:1 (6:00 PM, Frankfurt): ZDF and MagentaTVAustria - France 0:1 (9:00 PM, Düsseldorf): ARD and MagentaTV

Tuesday, 18. June 2024Turkey - Georgia 3:1 (6:00 PM, Dortmund): RTL and MagentaTVPortugal - Czech Republic 2:1 (9:00 PM, Leipzig): ARD and MagentaTV

Wednesday, 19. June 2024Croatia - Albania 2:2 (3:00 PM, Hamburg): RTL and MagentaTVGermany - Hungary 2:0 (6:00 PM, Stuttgart): ARD and MagentaTVScotland - Switzerland 1:1 (9:00 PM, Cologne): ARD and MagentaTV

Thursday, 20. June 2024Slovenia - Serbia 1:1 (3:00 PM, Munich): RTL and MagentaTVDenmark - England 1:1 (6:00 PM, France): ZDF and MagentaTVSpain - Italy 1:0 (9:00 PM, Gelsenkirchen): ZDF and MagentaTV

Friday, 21. June 2024Slovakia - Ukraine 1:2 (3:00 PM, Düsseldorf): MagentaTVPoland - Austria 1:3 (6:00 PM, Berlin): ARD and MagentaTVNetherlands - France 0:0 (9:00 PM, Leipzig): ARD and MagentaTV

Saturday, 22. June 2024Georgia - Czech Republic 1:1 (3:00 PM, Hamburg): RTL and MagentaTVTurkey - Portugal 0:3 (6:00 PM, Dortmund): ZDF and MagentaTVBelgium - Romania 2:0 (9:00 PM, Cologne): ZDF and MagentaTV

## The 3rd Group Stage Matchday of the Euro 2024 Preliminary Round (23.06.-26.06.)

Sunday, 23. June 2024Switzerland - Germany 1:1 (9 pm, Frankfurt): ARD and MagentaTVScotland - Hungary 0:1 (9 pm, Stuttgart): MagentaTV

Monday, 24. June 2024Albania - Spain 0:1 (9 pm, Düsseldorf): RTL and MagentaTVCroatia - Italy 1:1 (9 pm, Leipzig): ZDF and MagentaTV

Tuesday, 25. June 2024France - Poland 1:1 (6 pm, Dortmund): ZDF and MagentaTVNetherlands - Austria 2:3 (6 pm, Berlin): RTL and MagentaTVDenmark - Serbia 0:0 (9 pm, Munich): ZDF and MagentaTVEngland - Slovenia 0:0 (9 pm, Cologne): ZDF and MagentaTV

Wednesday, 26. June 2024Slovakia - Romania 1:1 (6 pm, Frankfurt): ARD and MagentaTVUkraine - Belgium 0:0 (6 pm, Stuttgart): RTL and MagentaTVGeorgia - Portugal 2:0 (9 pm, Gelsenkirchen): RTL and MagentaTVCzech Republic - Turkey 1:2 (9 pm, Hamburg): ARD and MagentaTV

The Euro 2024 Round of 16 (29.06.-30.06.)

Saturday, 29. June 2024Switzerland - Italy 2:0 (12 pm, Berlin): RTL and MagentaTVGermany - Denmark 2:0 (9 pm, Dortmund): ZDF and MagentaTV

Sunday, 30. June 2024England - Slovakia 2:1 (12 pm, Gelsenkirchen): ZDF and MagentaTVSpain - Georgia 4:1 (9 pm, Cologne): ARD and MagentaTV

Monday, 1. July 2024France - Belgium 1:0 (12 pm, Düsseldorf): ZDF and MagentaTVPortugal - Slovenia 3:0 (9 pm, Frankfurt): ARD and MagentaTV

Tuesday, 2. July 2024Romania - Netherlands 0:3 (12 pm, Munich): ARD and MagentaTVAustria - Turkey 1:2 (9 pm, Leipzig): MagentaTV

The Euro 2024 Quarterfinals (05.07.-06.07.)

Friday, 5. July 2024Spain - Germany 2:1 (6 pm, Stuttgart): ARD and MagentaTVPortugal - France 3:5 (9 pm, Hamburg): ZDF and MagentaTV

Saturday, 6. July 2024England - Switzerland 5:3 (6 pm, Düsseldorf): ZDF and MagentaTVNetherlands - Turkey 2:1 (9 pm, Berlin): RTL and MagentaTV

The Euro 2024 Semifinals (09.07.-10.07.)

Tuesday, 9. July 2024Spain - France (9 pm, Munich): ZDF and MagentaTV

Wednesday, 10. July 2024Netherlands - England (9 pm, Dortmund): ARD and MagentaTV

The Euro 2024 Final (14.07.)

Sunday, 14. July 2024Winner SF 1 - Winner SF 2 (9 pm, Berlin): ARD and MagentaTV

Note: The broadcasting locations for all individual Euro 2024 matches are not yet known, this list will be updated regularly.

