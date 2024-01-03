Sexual abuse - Which celebrities were involved with Jeffrey Epstein? Court document should bring light into the darkness

It's no secret that Jeffrey Epstein liked to surround himself with influential people. His "inner circle" included politicians, entrepreneurs, socialites and even a royal in the person of Prince Andrew. 177 of his cronies are likely to be trembling at the moment.

Jeffrey Epstein: over 170 names are said to be on the list

Judge Loretta Preska has ordered the publication of a list of 177 of Epstein's friends and acquaintances in January. Some of these prominent people are said to have maintained close contact with Epstein, but also with his convicted accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. And this after Epstein was convicted in 2008. The previously sealed documents are part of a civil lawsuit filed by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre. For weeks, users have been speculating on the Internet about who might be on the list. Even bets are being placed. The names of the most influential people in the USA are being traded. Bill Gates is said to be on the list, as are Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. Both former presidents are said to have been guests on Epstein's private jet, the so-called "Lolita Express", and on his private island on several occasions.

Gates' spokespeople have already stated that the Microsoft founder only met with Epstein for the purpose of philanthropic endeavors. Clinton's representatives also made it clear back in 2019 that their client knew nothing about Epstein's criminal activities.

Jimmy Kimmel fights back

US presenter Jimmy Kimmel was recently forced to respond to rumors surrounding him after football player Aaron Rodgers claimed that Kimmel was also named on the list. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kimmel clarified: "For the record: I have not met Epstein, flown with him, visited him or had any contact with him, and you will not find my name on any other 'list'." Rodger's claims had put Kimmel's family "in danger", according to the presenter, who also threatened the athlete with legal consequences.

There are no criminal allegations against any of the 177 people on the list so far. Nevertheless: "When it comes to sexual abuse and human trafficking, transparency is always a good thing", "USA Today" quotes political expert Charlotte Clymer. In all likelihood, the 177 people named should therefore not fear any legal consequences. And yet their name in connection with a convicted sex offender is likely to put them in need of explanation.

