Which additional insurance plans truly offer value for money?

Personal Wellness is Highly Valued by Many. Many Individuals Strive for Comprehensive Coverage - Past Their Regular Health Insurance. Nevertheless, Procuring Private Supplementary Insurance isn't Always Beneficial. The Consumer Advice Center (VZ) Bavaria Explains Common Supplementary Insurance Policies:

Travel Health Coverage

The insurance protection for policyholders during travel is frequently limited - even within the EU. For instance, transportation back to Germany in the event of illness is not included, as per VZ Bavaria. Moreover, foreign medical professionals often do not acknowledge the insurance card. Consequently, travel health insurance is usually a wise decision - and often available from 10 euros per individual per year. It's crucial to meticulously examine the services provided by various providers prior to signing the contracture and to confirm what aligns with your personal needs.

Dental Supplementary Coverage

In contrast, dental supplementary coverage poses a different scenario. Statutory healthcare providers only cover standard treatments for crowns, bridges, or implants, according to VZ Bavaria. If such treatment suffices, the costs for dental care can self-financed - thereby forgoing supplementary coverage.

Bastian Landorff, an expert on health insurance with the Consumer Advice Center Bavaria, proposes affordable plans that mirror statutory benefits, but supplement them proportionally. Prior to proceeding with this, one should scrutinize the service areas and the annual reimbursement limitations.

Eyeglasses, Alternative Therapies, Medications

Regarding eyeglasses, alternative therapies, or specific medications, the reimbursements are sometimes quite restricted, as per VZ Bavaria. Given that service areas are more often offered in bundles, insured individuals frequently cover services they do not need. For that reason: Always critically assess whether the contribution and the service are in sync.

Health Consultation: Surcharges for Pre-existing Conditions

A key tip: One should take out supplementary insurance when in good health, advises VZ Bavaria. Typically, a health examination is carried out before the contract is sealed. Those with existing medical conditions should anticipate risk surcharges - or even dismissal. If an insurance incident has already occurred before the contract is closed, the policy usually does not cover it.

Crucial: The premiums for supplementary insurance policies tend to escalate over time - or upon reaching a specific age. If one harbors doubts about the premium amount at the outset, one should, according to Bastian Landorff, reconsider whether the conclusion is truly prudent.

