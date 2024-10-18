Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SocietyNewsThe entertainment

"Whereabouts of Wanda," a flawed pseudo-drama featuring subpar humor.

Costliest German Comedy Television Series

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read

"Whereabouts of Wanda," a flawed pseudo-drama featuring subpar humor.

Apple TV+'s first original German production, starring Heike Makatsch and Axel Stein, aims for uniqueness but fails to reach its goals. Rarely has humor been so forced and unamusing!

With a budget exceeding 20 million euros, "Where's Wanda?" is currently Germany's most costly comedy series. Over eight episodes, the mystery of Wanda Klatt's (Lea Drinda) disappearance is expected to be solved, with her parents Carlotta (Heike Makatsch) and Dedo (Axel Stein) employing some creative methods in their search. The series attempts to impress with dark humor and eccentric characters, but it falls short in numerous aspects.

At times, "Where's Wanda?" feels overly cluttered and gets lost in tired jokes and one-dimensional characters that seldom prompt genuine feelings of empathy. The storyline is complex and lacking in both a sense of timing and depth. This is not clever satire! Instead of offering authentic entertainment, there are often only crude and labored attempts at making the audience laugh. In the end, "Where's Wanda?" is a series that, despite its ambition for originality, unfortunately falls short of its own expectations.

For a deeper analysis of "Where's Wanda?" by Ronny Rüsch and Axel Max, listen to the latest episode of ntv's podcast "Oscars & Himbeeren". Also featured: the animated series "Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft", the spy series "Citadel: Diana", and the comedy-drama "Sweet Dreams".

Despite its intention to provide unique entertainment through dark humor and eccentric characters, "Where's Wanda?" often falls back on worn-out jokes and one-dimensional characters, failing to evoke genuine emotional responses. Instead of delivering genuine laughter, the series often relies on crude and forced attempts at humor.

Read also:

Comments

Related

In reminiscing, it was truly the era: Nicole's year, specifically 1982.
Society

Nicole is managing the ESC situation.

Nicole is managing the ESC situation. In 1982, it took just a bar stool, a white guitar, and a woman named Nicole in a high-necked black dress to clinch the "Grand Prix Eurovision de la Chanson". Her winning song, "A Little Peace", was a soothing ballad,

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public
Maintains Swimming Skills in Navigating Challenges: Prince Harry.
Society

prince Harry engages with the Surfing Enthusiast

prince Harry engages with the Surfing Enthusiast It appears that Prince Harry has been hiding a secret skill since relocating to California in 2020. Evidence of this skill emerged in a video clip posted on Instagram, showcasing the royal figure on a surfboard. Expert opinions support the notion that his

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain.
Politics

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain.

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain. 21:34 Human Rights Watchdog: Russians Execute Over a Hundred Captured Ukrainian Soldiers A series of instances have been reported where the Russian military has executed Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered as prisoners of war. The Ukrainian

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public