Traffic - Where there is the most going on around the holidays

The Christmas vacations are just around the corner and with them one of the last travel waves of the year. The ADAC expects the heaviest traffic congestion during the Christmas period on Friday, the last day of school before the vacations. The risk of traffic jams is particularly high on Friday afternoons and Saturday mornings. It is quieter over Christmas and only gets busier again on December 27. This is when the return and vacation traffic begins.

The Ministry of the Interior also pointed out on Thursday that there is a risk of traffic jams over the Christmas weekend. The A5 between Heidelberg and Baden-Baden and the A8 between the Karlsruhe and Pforzheim Süd junction and between Aichelberg and Ulm-Ost are among those at risk of traffic jams.

According to data from the EU Commission and the Swiss transport club TCS, people from Baden-Württemberg who travel abroad by car during the Christmas vacations can only sometimes fill up at lower prices. Those who travel to Austria to go skiing, for example, will probably find it comparatively cheaper to fill up their tank there. On Monday - more up-to-date data was not available from the EU Commission - a liter of super was around 28 cents cheaper there than the German average, and diesel was just under 9 cents cheaper. In France and Italy, on the other hand, the price of super was slightly higher than the average in Germany, while diesel was around 6 to 7 cents cheaper. In Switzerland, filling up was generally much more expensive recently.

There is also a lot going on on the railways. According to a Deutsche Bahn spokeswoman, 60 additional long-distance trains will be running through Germany between December 20 and January 1. "We recommend reserving seats around the holidays because experience has shown that the trains are very busy," said the spokesperson. However, there are often still seats available on the off-peak days.

Friday is also the busiest day at Stuttgart Airport, with almost 160 flights scheduled. With an average of 150 to 200 flights per day in winter, the airport is relaxed about the holidays, explained a spokeswoman. The most popular destinations all year round are Turkey and Spain. "As always, you should be at the airport at least two hours before departure," she said. It is also worth checking in online.

Source: www.stern.de