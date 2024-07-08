Where can the semi-finals be seen?

The UEFA European Football Championship in Germany is in its final stages. There are still two semifinals and the final on July 14th. Which broadcasters will show the games?

France against Spain

In the first semifinal on coming Tuesday (9th July), France and Spain will face off to secure a spot in the final. Spain defeated host Germany in the quarterfinals, while France advanced with a penalty shootout victory over Portugal.

ZDF will broadcast the game from Munich live starting at 9 pm and in livestream. Coverage of the match will begin at 8:15 pm with Jochen Breyer (41), Fritzy Kromp (39), Per Mertesacker (39), and Christoph Kramer (33) reporting from the EM studio in Berlin.

England against Netherlands

In the second semifinal on Wednesday (10th July), England and the Netherlands will compete. England secured their place in the semifinals with a penalty shootout win against Switzerland, while the Netherlands triumphed over Turkey with a 2:1 score in the quarterfinals.

The semifinal will be broadcast on Erste starting at 8:15 pm (kickoff: 9 pm) live from Dortmund and on ARD Mediathek. Alexander Bommes (48) and expert Bastian Schweinsteiger (39) will provide analysis.

The UEFA European Football Championship final will also be broadcast by Erste. The broadcaster will show the final in Berlin on July 14th, 2024 at 9 pm live on Erste and on ARD Mediathek.

MagentaTV, the streaming service, will also broadcast both semifinals and the final in the stream.

