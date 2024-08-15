- When's the quiz show coming back?

"Who's Stealing My Show?" is set to grace TV screens once again with its sixth season. In this quiz show, a musician, a comedian, and a podcaster will challenge Joko Winterscheidt (45) in six new episodes, aiming to steal his show. ProSieben has now announced the premiere date for the new season.

Musician Nina Chuba (25), entertainer Kurt Krömer (49), and podcaster and moderator Tommi Schmitt (35) will have to prove themselves in quiz rounds starting from September 8 (every Sunday at 8:15 PM on ProSieben, one week earlier on Joyn). Only then will they have a chance to steal Winterscheidt's hosting duties and moderate the respective episode. In "Who's Stealing My Show?", a viewer with a wildcard also has the opportunity to overtake the celebrities and secure the hosting spot of the ProSieben show. Joko Winterscheidt expressed his confidence in a statement, saying, "I'm looking forward to the quiz cannon fodder in the form of Nina Chuba, Kurt Krömer, and Tommi Schmitt. It's always great when a few quiz enthusiasts want to watch a full-time genius like me at work."

Comedian and moderator Kurt Krömer (49) gained popularity through his own TV shows like "Krömer - Late Night Show" and "Chez Krömer", as well as the Amazon comedy show "LOL: Last One Laughing". Nina Chuba achieved her breakthrough with the hit "Wildberry Lillet" and released her debut studio album "Glas" in 2023, featuring songs like "Mangos mit Chili", "Glatteis", and "Ich hass dich". Tommi Schmitt has two successful podcasts, "Gemischtes Hack" (with Felix Lobrecht) and "Copa TS", and is also a moderator in shows like "Neo Ragazzi".

"Who's Stealing My Show?": The Path to Your Own Show

In eight quiz categories and three winning stages, the candidates, including three celebrities and one wildcard candidate, will compete to reach the finale. After each winning stage, one contestant must leave. In the end, Joko Winterscheidt will face the remaining person in a direct duel, and if he loses, he will lose his show to the final quiz moderated by Katrin Bauerfeind (42).

The winner will then have the opportunity to present "Who's Stealing My Show?" in the following episode according to their own ideas. Winterscheidt will switch sides and try to win his show back. In the final episode, the winner can choose to have their own cover on a puzzle magazine or leave their mark on the "Walk of Brain" with a forehead print.

The celebrities and the wildcard candidate will be tested in the Court of Justice of quiz categories, ensuring only the most knowledgeable moves forward. The ultimate goal for each contestant is to steal Winterscheidt's hosting duties, a decision that can be made by the Court of Justice at the end of the season.

