4 out of 5 points

A thrilling crime where a toxic marriage is portrayed

What's the matter?

"Tatort" rerun from Dresden - When your own home becomes a danger: A thriller about domestic violence

Dresden businessman Simon Fischer (Christian Bayer) reports his wife Kathrin as missing. When detectives Karin Gorniak (Karin Hanczewski) and Leonie Winkler (Cornelia Gröschel) arrive at his villa, Fischer is not present. Instead, the policewomen find a large bloodstain in the bedroom, suggesting a violent crime. Shortly afterwards, the apparently shocked husband appears and claims he is searching for his wife on his own. During the investigation, the entrepreneur shows little cooperation and becomes a suspect himself. Has Simon Fischer murdered his wife and staged her abduction? Above all, Commissioner Gorniak suspects that the man has something to hide.

Why is "Tatort: Das kalte Haus" worth watching?

The "Tatort" deals with the theme of domestic violence against women. Unfortunately, this is still a common occurrence, and home remains the most dangerous place for women. "How often does a husband in Germany try to kill his wife?", asks Commissioner Gorniak in a scene. "Every day. One in three with success", says her colleague Winkler. The scriptwriters Christoph Busche and Anne Zohra Berrached have convincingly portrayed the toxic marriage of the Fischers. The way Simon Fischer isolates his wife from her friends, makes her give up her job as a Diplom-Psychologist, and completely absorbs her – even with violence. Typical also is the recurring promise to change after each violent outburst – and then not doing it.

What's bothering?

The film does not always do justice to the bitter theme of domestic violence. Some scenes come across as unintentionally comical. For example, Kathrin Fischer appeared before her disappearance as a life coach and made YouTube videos under the name "Happiness Seeker". These passages come across as particularly cheesy. Serious tones would have been more appropriate here.

The Detectives?

Karin Gorniak wanted to celebrate her birthday with champagne and balloons, but then she is taken off the case with her colleague Leonie Winkler. The case awakens unpleasant memories in Gorniak regarding her childhood.

To turn on or off?

It's not a relaxing case for a Sunday evening, but the Dresden duo has developed into a strong women's team. Turning it on is worth it.

"Tatort: Das kalte Haus" was first broadcast on June 6, 2022. The ARD will repeat the case on July 7, 2024 at 8:20 pm.

The thrilling crime series "Tatort: Das kalte Haus" featuring Karin Hanczewski as Commissioner Gorniak and Cornelia Gröschel as Leonie Winkler aired on ARD, with a repeat scheduled for 2024. The crime scene in the wealthy Dresden villa of Simon Fischer, portrayed by Christian Bayer, revealed a large bloodstain, raising suspicion of his involvement in his wife Kathrin's disappearance. During the investigation, Karin Gorniak suspects that Simon Fischer is hiding something, with his lack of cooperation and the toxic nature of their marriage being highlighted. In the ARD crime drama, Karin Gorniak and Leonie Winkler, along with their colleague Leonie Winkler, delve into the case of a toxic marriage, which sadly remains a common theme in modern domestic life.

Read also: