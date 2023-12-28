Classics on New Year's Eve - When and where is "Dinner for One" streaming and on TV?

"Dinner for One" - the classic sketch with Freddie Frinton and May Warden will be broadcast once again on German television this year. Probably the most famous 90th birthday in the world was first performed in 1948 at the Duke of York's Theater in London. The sketch was originally written by British author Lauri Wylie. James actor Freddie Frinton is part of the original cast.

In Germany, the sketch with Freddie Frinton and May Warden was first recorded by NDR in Hamburg-Lokstedt in 1963 and broadcast in the same year. "Dinner for One" only became a New Year's Eve classic when the sketch was broadcast on the last day of the year as a time slot filler on the First and NDR channels. It then became a fixed slot from 1970.

Where will "Dinner for One" be broadcast?

The short film will flicker across the screens several times on Sunday, December 31 and on New Year's Eve. The broadcast dates for 2023 at a glance:

Sunday, 31.12.2023:

3:35 p.m.: NDR

5:35 p.m.: WDR

5:40 p.m.: ARD

5:40 pm: NDR

6:10 pm: SWR

6:55 p.m.: rbb

7:00 p.m.: MDR

7:10 p.m.: HR

7:40 p.m.: NDR

7:40 p.m.: BR

8:00 p.m.: SWISS

11:40 p.m.: ORF1

23:40 SWR

11:40 p.m.: NDR

Monday, 01.01.2024:

00:05: BR

On some regional channels, you can also watch a special version of the famous dinner in the local dialect. The broadcast dates are:

Sunday, December 31, 2023:

08:35: Dinner for One - up Platt, NDR

16:20: Swiss version, SRF 2

16:40: Dinner before Wan(ne), WDR

16:50: North Hessian version, HR

5:10 pm: Dinner op Kölsch, WDR

6:00 pm: Dinner in the Mäusemühle, SWR

18:40: Hessian version, HR

19:05: Swiss version, SRF 1

00:30: Swiss version, SRF 2

60 years of "Dinner for One": shows to mark the big anniversary

This year, "Dinner for One" is celebrating its 60th anniversary as a firm New Year's Eve tradition in Germany. SWR and NDR are broadcasting a 90-minute special to mark the anniversary. It will be broadcast on December 31 at 20:15. If you don't want to spend New Year's Eve in front of the TV, you can still watch it on SWR the next morning. The anniversary show will be repeated at 11:15 am.

"Dinner for One" also available in the ARD media library and on YouTube

If you don't want to wait until New Year's Eve, you can also watch the clip in the ARD media library and on YouTube. The sketch is already available there free of charge.

