Accident - Wheelchair user hit by streetcar on Christmas Eve

A wheelchair user was hit and seriously injured by a streetcar on the M5 line in Berlin-Mitte on Christmas Eve. The 45-year-old suffered injuries to his left leg in Invalidenstraße on Sunday evening, as the police reported on Tuesday. The man was taken to a clinic. The 62-year-old driver of the M5 streetcar was uninjured, but was reportedly visibly affected by the incident.

The police are investigating. According to initial findings, the wheelchair user wanted to cross Invalidenstraße away from the pedestrian crossing.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de