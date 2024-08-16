- Wheelchair driver attacked in Flensburg

A 42-year-old woman in a wheelchair was attacked and robbed in Flensburg. The woman was initially taken to a hospital but later released, police reported on Friday. She had reported that on Thursday at the station, a man first approached her. Later, he followed her, pushed her out of her wheelchair, and fled with her suitcase in an unknown direction.

The suspected perpetrator is described as approximately 1.80 meters tall, with a disheveled appearance, and speaking broken German. The criminal police have taken up the investigation.

The incident in Flensburg has been classified as a serious crime due to the assault and robbery. The community is urged to be vigilant against such incidents to ensure safety.

